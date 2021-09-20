Neeraj Chopra's wacky avatar in new Cred ad; netizens find Oscar nominee from India

Star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been the talk of the town ever since his landmark performance at Tokyo Olympics 2021. Cashing in on the huge euphoria around Chopra’s popularity in India, Bengaluru-based fintech company Cred has launched an advertisement. This ad perfectly encapsulates the country’s craze for the Olympic Gold medalist and its new found love for Javelin throw.

Since the ad was shared on Cred’s official handles, it became viral, and has garnered numerous views. The Kunal Shah-led fintech firm tweeted, “360 Degree Marketing!” and shared the video on its Twitter handle.

Many of the users have showered praises on Chopra’s acting skills in the ad. One of the users shared a popular GIF featuring the Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio and said, “He has won Olympic gold but now give that guy an Oscar too!”

Another user applauded Cred for its out-of-the-box ad campaign and also praised Neeraj Chopra for his acting chops. “Cred once again hits it out of the park. And Neeraj Chopra shows his good acting skills, too, along with portraying various wacky characters,” the user commented.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the new Cred ad

This is not the first time Cred has utilised sports personalities for its out-of-the-box ad campaigns. In April this year, a Cred ad featured the otherwise calm and composed Rahul Dravid stuck in a traffic jam in Bengaluru and screaming at people around him and picking fights. In this ad, Dravid is seen throwing a glass of milkshake at a car and saying, “Hey! That does not mean you can overtake!”

