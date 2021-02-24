Negative COVID-19 report mandatory for travellers coming to Delhi from these five states

Travellers from five states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab - will have to show a negative COVID-19 test report before entering New Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. Those entering Delhi by road have been exempted.

They added that an official order will be issued later in the day and will be effective till March 15. The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is expected to be implemented from Friday night, said officials.

Officials in these states will be asked to verify negative COVID test reports taken up to 72 hours before the flights, trains or buses to leave for Delhi.

Delhi government decided in favour of this because around 86 per cent of the new virus cases have emerged from these states in the past week. The issue was also been discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday.

According to an official of the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra is showing a daily surge in COVID-19 cases. Kerala is showing an incremental decline, but the number of daily cases is still high. Punjab, with its daily increase in cases, is also a cause of worry. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also showing an increase in daily cases too.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,10,30,176 with 13,742 new infections, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,26,702, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll increased to 1,56,567 with 104 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,26,702 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.25 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

There are 1,46,907 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.33 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

