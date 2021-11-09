Netflix to introduce TikTok-inspired short clip feature for kids

Netflix Inc. is rolling out a TikTok-like feature aimed at kids to attract younger viewers to its platform and help them discover programming.

The "Kids Clips" feature on Netflix's iOS app will feature short videos from the company's existing library of children's programs and movies.

Netflix plans to add new clips daily based on its current and future offerings.

The move is an attempt to attract viewers who might usually watch short clips on TikTok or on YouTube Shorts. Netflix will also introduce a feature in which kids will only be able to watch 10 to 20 video clips at a time.

The effort builds on Netflix's earlier feature called "Fast Laughs", which shows comedy clips and was launched earlier this year. Netflix also has created rankings of its most popular titles to find shows viewers might like.

The kids' feed will resemble Fast Laughs, but the videos will be viewed horizontally instead of vertically and take over the entire screen.

The feature will begin rolling out this week in the U.S. and Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America and markets such as Canada, Australia, and Ireland.