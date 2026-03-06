‘Never felt more alive’: Elon Musk's xAI engineer’s 19-hour shift ignites work-life balance debate

A viral post by an engineer at xAI has reignited a global debate over long working hours in the tech industry, reviving questions about productivity, burnout and the culture of relentless work that has come to define parts of the modern startup ecosystem.

The conversation began when Giri Kuncoro, a software engineer at the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, shared an update on X (formally twitter) describing his unusually long workday. Kuncoro, who works on cloud-native infrastructure supporting AI workloads and previously worked at TikTok, wrote that he had just finished a 19-hour stretch at work.

“It’s 5:30 am. Just closed my laptop after 19 hours of work today, my longest at xAI so far. I’ve never felt more alive,” he posted on X.

In a follow up post he wrote, “It’s 9pm at the office on my first day, still pairing with my teammates. Love the high energy and intensity! Looking forward to building many great things in this rocketship. Can’t wait for the upcoming Saturday hackathon at London office on my first week.”

The message quickly went viral, triggering thousands of reactions and highlighting the deep divide over whether extremely long working hours should be admired or criticised.

Praise and pushback online

Some users applauded the engineer’s dedication and the significance of the work being done in artificial intelligence. Supporters argued that building transformative technology often requires periods of extraordinary commitment.

One user wrote that the work being done could have a major societal impact, adding that teams working on advanced AI systems were “real-life superheroes.”

However, many others were less enthusiastic. Critics argued that the post reflected a growing trend in tech culture where extreme work schedules are treated as a badge of honour rather than a potential health risk.

Several users pointed out that productivity often depends on sustainable routines rather than marathon work sessions. One commenter wrote that getting adequate sleep and maintaining physical fitness could ultimately lead to better performance than prolonged workdays.

Others warned about the long-term risks of burnout, suggesting that repeatedly working such long hours could harm mental health, cognitive performance and physical well-being.

Wider debate over ‘hustle culture’

The mixed responses reflect a broader debate around what is often called “hustle culture” — a mindset that celebrates constant productivity, long hours and intense dedication as the pathway to success.

In high-pressure industries such as artificial intelligence and startups, this culture has become increasingly visible as companies race to build new technologies and capture market share. Employees in such environments often face tight deadlines, intense competition and rapidly evolving technical challenges.

While some professionals say these conditions create a sense of excitement and purpose, critics argue they can normalise unhealthy work habits and unrealistic expectations.

Musk’s comments on extreme work hours

The viral discussion also brought renewed attention to past comments from Musk about intense work schedules during critical moments in his companies’ history.

In July 2025, Musk posted on X that he was returning to a demanding routine. “Back to working 7 days a week and sleeping in the office if my little kids are away,” he wrote.

In a 2018 interview Musk described working extremely long hours during a difficult period for Tesla. According to Musk, he spent much of that time inside the factory, working directly on production. “Seven days a week, sleeping in the factory. I worked in the paint shop, assembly line and body shop,” he said.

Yet Musk also acknowledged that such schedules are not sustainable in the long run. Reflecting on that period, he said, “No one should put this many hours into work. This is not good. People should not work this hard.”