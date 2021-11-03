‘Never give up’: Anand Mahindra gives life lesson to netizens in latest tweet, backs Elon Musk once again

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra decided to walk down the memory lane and provide the netizens with a life lesson. Mahindra said that he cannot believe that he sent a message to boost the morale of Tesla CEO Elon Musk three years back. He further stated that Musk, who is worth $311 billion, is now more successful than any businessperson ever, adding that the lesson in all of this to “Never give up. Believe in your own story”.

Hard to believe I felt the need to send @elonmusk a morale-boosting message just 3 years ago, when he was exhausted & suspected worse was to come. Now worth over $300bn;wealthier & more successful than any businessperson ever. The lesson? Never give up. Believe in your own story. https://t.co/T0k6azUvo5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 3, 2021

Back in 2018, Mahindra had retweeted Musk’s interview with The New York Times and written, “Hang in there Elon Musk. Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you…”

In the interview with NYT, Musk had talked about the struggle and hard work that went behind making Tesla the brand that it is today. “The worst is over from a Tesla operational standpoint. But from a personal pain standpoint the worst is yet to come,” Musk had said in the 2018 interview.

Hang in there @elonmusk Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you... https://t.co/VHGk3gLmYt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 18, 2018

This, however, is not the first time that the Mumbai-based business mogul has backed Musk. Last month, Mahindra congratulated the Tesla boss on achieving the topmost ranking in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. “Market value is now not just a multiple of current earnings but a multiple of audacity, ambition and courage. Rightly that is a formula that promises [to] outsize future earnings,” Mahindra tweeted.

Market value is now not a multiple of current earnings but a multiple of Audacity, Ambition & Courage. Rightly, that is a formula that promises outsize future earnings… https://t.co/EAEBB45Zpj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 19, 2021

