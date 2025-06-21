Never worked a single hour, but got Rs 26 lakh: How this employee won case against Abu Dhabi employer 

Despite never stepping into the workplace, an employee in Abu Dhabi has won a case against a company that failed to honour his employment contract. A local court has ordered the firm to pay AED 110,400 (approximately ₹26 lakh) in unpaid wages for a job the employee was never allowed to start.

The unnamed employee signed a fixed-term contract that included a basic salary of AED 7,200 and a total compensation package of AED 24,000 per month, according to Khaleej Times. The contract was valid from November 11, 2024, to April 7, 2025. But despite a valid offer letter and all formalities, the company never permitted him to begin work.

The employee took the matter to the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, which ruled in his favour, stressing that employment agreements are legally binding, even if the employee hasn’t formally taken charge.

“It was clear from the wage report, the employment contract, and the supporting documents submitted through the case management system that the delay in starting work was due to the employer,” Emarat Al Youm quoted the court as saying.

The employer claimed the employee was on leave and had not reported to duty. However, the court found no evidence of any official inquiry or proof of such absence. The employee did admit to taking an eight-day leave, which was subtracted from the total claim, resulting in a salary award for four months and 18 days.

The court invoked Article 912 of the Civil Transactions Law, affirming that wages are a worker’s fundamental right and cannot be withheld unless there is written proof of waiver or formal legal justification.