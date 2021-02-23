New coronavirus variants not responsible for cases surge in Maharashtra, Kerala

Specials
India said on Tuesday new coronavirus variants were not responsible for an upsurge in cases in the states of Maharashtra and Kerala, based on evidence currently available.
Coronavirus infections in India rose by 14,199 in the past 24 hours to more than 11 million, according to health ministry data. Deaths rose by 83 to 156,385.
