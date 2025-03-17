New Motor Vehicle fines 2025: Penalties go up 10x for all major traffic violations. Here are the details

In a massive crackdown on reckless driving and violation of traffic norms, India has enforced new, stricter motor vehicle fines from March 1.

These new penalties are not only heavier on the wallet but also come with jail time and community service, signaling zero tolerance for traffic offenders.

Drunken driving? Jail and a ₹15,000 fine

If you are caught driving under the influence, be prepared to shell out ₹10,000 and/or spend 6 months in prison. Repeat offenders will face a ₹15,000 fine and up to 2 years in jail — a sharp jump from the old fine of ₹1,000 to ₹1,500.

No helmet

Riding without a helmet, earlier fined at a mere ₹100, will now cost you ₹1,000, and authorities may scrap your licence for three months. Similarly, not fastening seat belts now comes with a fine of ₹1,000.

Using phone while driving

The penalty for using a mobile phone while driving has skyrocketed from ₹500 to ₹5,000, emphasizing the seriousness of distracted driving.

Missing documents?

Driving without a valid license or insurance will now attract ₹5,000 and ₹2,000 fines respectively, with possible three months of prison and community service. Repeat insurance violators face ₹4,000 fines. Not having a pollution certificate? ₹10,000 and/or six months in jail with community service!

Triple riding, dangerous driving, and racing

Triple riding a two-wheeler now attracts a ₹1,000 fine, and dangerous driving or racing comes with ₹5,000 fines. Not yielding to emergency vehicles like ambulances will cost you ₹10,000.

Signal jumping and overloading

Signal jumping, now a ₹5,000 penalty, and overloading vehicles will be fined a shocking ₹20,000 — a massive hike from ₹2,000.

Juvenile offenders

For minors, the fine is ₹25,000 plus 3 years of imprisonment, cancellation of registration, and ban on holding a license till 25 years of age.