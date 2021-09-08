'NFTs worth billions': Amazon's 'DVD recommendation' to Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma drives hilarious reactions

Getting unusual recommendations on online shopping apps is something that most of us have encountered at some point in time. A recent recommendation of DVDs from Amazon India piqued Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. This suggestion from Amazon read “Add a top-selling DVD to your order”, and featured DVDs of Mughal-e-Azam, Lata Mangeshkar’s hit songs, Skyscrapers and Tarana.

The 43-year-old entrepreneur said he never ordered or browsed for DVDs in many years. He shared a screenshot of the recommendation and tweeted, “Why is Amazon showing me DVDs? I never bought or browsed one in the last so many years?” Sharma’s tweet has garnered numerous comments, likes and retweets at the time of filing this report.

Why is Amazon showing me DVDs?

I never bought or browsed one in the last so many years. pic.twitter.com/JlwZM69lXT — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 7, 2021

While some netizens started poking fun at the suggestion, others started wondered why Amazon suggested DVDs to Sharma. “Seems you have searched somewhere on your browser and some other websites are capturing this and passing as info to Amazon to show them in your suggestions. I have faced many times on many apps and websites,” a user commented.

Another user Sandeep Parekh said that these could be NFTs (non-fungible tokens) worth billions.

These are NFTs. Worth billions. — Sandeep Parekh (@SandeepParekh) September 8, 2021

Compact discs (CDs), digital versatile discs (DVDs) and blu-ray discs, which became extremely popular in the 1990s are now being replaced by online video streaming platforms.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: ‘It’s our way of life’: Anand Mahindra agrees with Elon Musk on challenges faced by carmakers

Also read: Nita Ambani cancelled Gujarat trip after 'Antilia' security threat: Security staff tells NIA