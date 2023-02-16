Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot had plans to go to Goa, time of death not ascertained yet; top developments

Months after the bone-chilling murder of Shraddha Walkar, another similar case of killing rocked Delhi-NCR on Wednesday after it was revealed that a man killed his live-in partner and stored her body in a fridge before getting married to another woman. Nikki Yadav, 22, was allegedly killed by her 24-year-old live-in partner, Sahil Gehlot, who strangulated her with the cable of a mobile phone between February 9 and 10.

Later, Gehlot stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his own eatery in southwest Delhi and went off to marry another woman the same day.

Here are the top 15 developments in the case:

The autopsy report stated that the victim died of suffocation due to strangulation. There were no other injury marks on Nikki apart from the mark on the neck, the report said.

At what time Nikki was killed could not be ascertained as her body was kept in the freezer, the report said.

The police have found CCTV footage where Nikki can be seen entering her rented home in southwest Delhi. In the video, dated February 9, she is alone. The police have claimed that she was killed on the same day Gehlot, a pharma graduate.

Police sources said that Nikki was not aware that Gehlot was engaged to some other woman and they were getting married on February 9 and February 10.

The police claimed Nikki found out a day before his wedding that Gehlot was trying to dump her and get married to someone else.

India Today reported that on February 9, the day Nikki was killed, Gehlot went to his Uttam Nagar residence, where he used to stay with Nikki. He took his brother's car, which had a Goa registration number.

Both had plans to visit Goa, but Gehlot failed to book tickets. Instead, they planned to go to Himachal Pradesh.

Both went to Kashmiri Gate from Nizamuddin Railway Station to arrange tickets for Himachal Pradesh.

Gehlot got a call from his home and he told Nikki that he would drop her home (Uttam Nagar) and then go back to his parent's place in Najafgarh.

During that conversation, Nikki confronted Gehlot about his wedding scheduled on February 10, which he had kept a secret. This led to an argument, following which Gehlot allegedly strangulated Nikki with a data cable kept in his car.

He later dumped her body in a refrigerator at his eatery.

The police have seized the car used in the crime.

After dumping Nikki's body, Sahil went off to his marriage ceremony, which went on for 8-10 hours.

The case came to light after a neighbour reported Nikki was missing. Her family lives in Jhajjar in Haryana. The police first tracked down Gehlot and interrogated him.

Police sources claimed Gehlot confessed his crime during his questioning and revealed where he had hidden Nikki's body.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said on February 10, someone called to say a man had killed his girlfriend and had married another woman on the same day.