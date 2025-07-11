No dulha, no drama: 'Fake Wedding' viral party at Rs 1499 only, this is how you can attend

Picture this: the thumping dhol beats, shimmering ethnic décor, and an endless supply of shaadi waali LIIT—all without the emotional baggage, teary relatives, or actual vows. A new party concept in Noida is offering just that: a “Fake Wedding” experience where guests can soak up the festive vibes of a big fat Indian wedding for just Rs 1499.

The unusual event, scheduled for July 12 at Trippy Tequila in Noida, went viral after a user named Aaraynsh shared an invite on X, sparking curiosity and a flood of reactions online.

Titled simply “Fake Wedding,” the invite promises all the trappings of a traditional desi celebration—live band, dhol, ethnic décor, a food counter, a selfie booth, and the specially named “shaadi waali LIIT” (Long Island Iced Tea) for anyone turning up in traditional attire.

“Now you can pay Rs 1499 and attend a fake wedding. No dulha, no rishtedaar. You come, take the vibe and go home,” Aaraynsh posted, adding, “This covers food, dhol, dancing, and Instagram-worthy pictures. Wild concept!”

Now you can pay ₹1499 and attend a fake wedding. No dulha, no rishtedaar, you come, take the vibe and go home. This covers food, dhol, dancing, and Instagram worthy pictures. Wild concept! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CE3b197lBV — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) July 9, 2025

Netizens are excited

The internet has responded with a mix of humour and intrigue, suggesting the event could fill a niche for those craving the glamour of Indian weddings without the chaos.

One user commented, “Good for people who don’t get invited for weddings.” Another quipped, “Nice concept. Unhe bhi pata hai ki shadiya koi karne nahi wala jaldi jaise cases aa rahe hain, fake hi sahi.”

Some saw practical uses for the faux affair. “I’m pretty sure some minimalistic couples who don’t wanna spend on a wedding would use the backdrop, hire a photographer and get a wedding album out of it,” wrote one user.

Another user mused on the rarity of real-life nuptials, saying, “Real weddings do not happen every day. So, fake wedding was needed. Waise, people do pay to attend real weddings as well.”

The wildest possibility? Someone is actually tying the knot on the spot. As one user joked, “The concept is wild… imagine someone actually turning up with a pandit and getting married there, all under ₹1499… That would be wild too!!”