No electricity for 19 years: This West Bengal family's first fan and light will leave you emotional

Efforts by local leaders, department yields results

The long-standing problem was resolved after Jhareshwar’s son, Sanjay Bhakat, approached local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in Ward No. 14. With coordinated efforts by the electricity department, local TMC workers and the police administration, a connection was installed at the Bhakat family home on Friday.

A relieved Sanjay said they had applied to the electricity department and the municipality many times before without success but had finally received an electricity connection. Sanjay said that Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of the state, has always stood by helpless people, and he was once again inspired by the ideology of Trinamool leaders.

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Family’s relief and gratitude

Sanjay’s wife, Bharati Bhakat, who is mother to a 10-day-old daughter, said the family is overwhelmed by the simple comforts that many take for granted. She has realised how the wind of a fan and the light feel after being in the dark for 19 years. The family expressed deep gratitude to the local TMC leadership for helping secure the connection.

TMC credits party leadership, volunteers

Local TMC leaders and workers, including Barun Bose and secretary Santu Pal and others, welcomed the successful outcome. They said that they drew inspiration from the ideals of party leader Mamata Banerjee and youth leader Abhishek Banerjee and stood by this family and arranged an electricity connection for their house. Their intervention, combined with follow-up at the electricity department and coordination with the police administration, helped clear procedural hurdles that had prevented the connection earlier.