'No 'G' in this world greater than Mata ji and Pita ji': Mukesh Ambani reminds the importance of parents to students

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, recently addressed graduating students at Pandit Deendayal Energy University Convocation and discussed the value of parents in children's lives.



"Let me tell you something in your own lingo - the language of the youth. Nowadays, every youngster is excited about 4G and now 5G. But there is no 'G' in this world greater than Mata ji and Pita ji," he said.



"Today is your day. The arc lights are on you. But standing in the wings are your parents and elders... it's a very special day for them too. They have waited eagerly to see you walk up to the stage and receive your graduation certificate. It has been their lifelong dream. Don't ever forget the struggles they underwent and the sacrifices they made to bring you here. Their contribution to your success is immeasurable," he added.



India's bright young minds from all over the country, according to Ambani, will help it grow from a $3 trillion economy to a $40 trillion economy by 2047, he said.



Reliance Jio, owned by Mukesh Ambani, has successfully introduced 5G services in a number of cities in India.