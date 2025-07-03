'No job, no income, still chasing UPSC': Aspirant’s burnout post at 27 sparks wave of job advice on Reddit

A Reddit post detailing the struggles of a 27-year-old UPSC aspirant has gone viral, striking a deep chord with thousands navigating the brutal intersection of job stress and exam pressure.

The anonymous user, who recently resigned from a draining night-shift job in US IT recruitment, described feeling “burnt out” and jobless, but not defeated, as he continues to chase India’s toughest exam amid financial and emotional instability. His heartfelt appeal for support has triggered an outpouring of empathy, practical advice, and solidarity across the platform.

The 27-year-old explained how he took up a US IT recruitment job to stay financially afloat while preparing for the civil services exam. In the reddit post by r/UPSC, the user wrote, “It wasn’t ideal, but I told myself, ‘At least I’m earning, and I’ll study during the day. It’s doable.’” For a while, it was. But the post goes on to describe the eventual toll: sleep-deprived days spent with current affairs and video lectures, toxic work culture, mounting pressure, and frequent job switches.

“Last month, I had to resign. Now I’m just… floating. No job, no income. And this exam? It’s still in my heart,” he wrote.

What followed was a heartfelt appeal, not for sympathy, but for leads. Hoping to shift into less draining roles such as QA testing, IT coordination, or support jobs, he asked the community for referrals, course suggestions, or just actionable advice. “I’m not giving up on UPSC. I just need something to hold onto while I fight for it,” the post concluded.

Responses poured in, echoing a shared sentiment of solidarity. “Bro, I can feel the pain in your words but also the spark to get through,” one user replied. Another advised considering BPOs or support roles at Amazon: “Preparing while full-time working is extremely draining unless you have personal guidance.”

Others encouraged him to look into coaching institutes, not just as a student, but for roles in content, coordination, or marketing. A third user summed up the collective emotion: “I can feel the fire inside of you through the screen… keep up the hard work, it will take you to rooms you deserve to be in.”