'No pain, no gain': Anand Mahindra shares advice for young entrepreneurs

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing wisdom on various facets of life on Twitter, has given his much-sought two cents on entrepreneurship.

While sharing some important lessons on leadership, the business tycoon wrote, "No Pain, No Gain. When I first started working out in a gym, the coach used to bark out this phrase to push me beyond my comfort zone. As an entrepreneur I think you should be naturally suspicious of success that comes too easy & too early. There’s usually a pothole ahead. Be prepared for hard work & the inevitability of course corrections."

Mahindra was responding to a Twitter user who tagged him to seek advice on entrepreneurship. “Hey @anandmahindra, I've been impressed by your leadership and vision for @MahindraRise. As a young entrepreneur myself, I'm curious - what advice would you give to someone just starting out?” Divya Gandotra Tandon, a 20-year-old entrepreneur wrote.

He highlighted that the ideal time to take risks in careers is early on, and those who risk nothing, gain nothing.

He further advised by saying, “As you taste more success, your appetite for risk will reduce. So the best time to take calculated chances is early in your career. The one who risks nothing achieves nothing.”

While sharing an inspirational quote from an American author and motivational speaker, he wrote, “The person who risks nothing, does nothing, has nothing, is nothing, and becomes nothing—Leo Buscaglia."

The post garnered a lot of attention on social media. “The decision to take risks should be based on a careful assessment of the potential benefits and drawbacks of each option, as well as an understanding of one's personal risk tolerance. While taking calculated risks can certainly lead to great rewards,” a user wrote.

"I agree with you. Hard work is a pre-requisite for success. Luck or destiny comes later but initial inputs are required to be put in. However, in today's eco system smart work gets better rewarded than pure hard work," another one commented.

"True wisdom lies in the experience," a third Twitter user said.

