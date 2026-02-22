'No phones & food, jail like conditions': Indian content creator claims 38-hour detention across South Korea & China 

Indian content creator Sachin Awasthi, known for his relatable comedy sketches and parodies, has alleged that he and his wife were detained for 38 hours and denied entry into South Korea’s Jeju Island, describing the experience as “jail like conditions” with “no phones & food,” followed by what he claims was a closely monitored transit in China.

Advertisement

In the caption of his YouTube video, he wrote: “Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (jeju island) & China | no phones & food, jail like conditions.”

Trip planned under Visa-free rules

According to Awasthi, the first issue arose at Bangkok airport before boarding their Juneyao Airlines flight to Jeju.

He alleged that airline staff demanded proof of a specific large amount of cash despite them showing cards and account balances.

He also added that they arranged the required cash from an airport ATM to avoid losing their bookings and were made to count the money in front of staff before being allowed to board.

Cash demand at Bangkok Airport

Advertisement

According to Awasthi, the first issue arose at Bangkok airport before boarding their Juneyao Airlines flight to Jeju.

He alleged that airline staff demanded proof of a specific large amount of cash despite them showing cards and account balances. He also claimed they arranged the required cash from an airport ATM to avoid losing their bookings and were made to count the money in front of staff before being allowed to board.

Entry denied at Jeju immigration

After landing at Jeju Island, Awasthi said immigration officials took their fingerprints and sent them to an officer. He claimed that although they requested an interview in English, they were provided a phone interpreter. He said he explained they were visiting to celebrate Christmas and New Year and shared their itinerary.

Advertisement

However, officials handed him a document stating: “Entry Denied because purpose of stay not clear.” He alleged that authorities did not check their return tickets, insurance or other supporting documents before denying entry. He added that the same process was repeated with his wife.

Held in detention facility

Awasthi said their passports were taken and they were moved to what he described as a detention centre inside the airport.

He claimed they were made to sign forms stating proper accommodation and food were provided. According to him, they were confined in separate halls for men and women, with limited water, basic food such as sweet juice and bread, no sunlight and thin mattresses for sleeping.

Return flight dispute

He alleged that airline representatives informed them that only their original airline could take them back or they would have to wait for their scheduled return date.

He said they offered to change tickets and pay extra but were told to either wait or book available seats under airline conditions. He added that they eventually purchased new tickets at a significantly higher price and were flown out the next day.

Advertisement

Monitored transit in China

After being flown to Shanghai for transit, Awasthi claimed their eight-hour layover was also closely monitored.

He alleged they were not allowed to use their phones, had limited access to food and water, were escorted to the restroom and could not contact family members. He described the experience as the “Worst 24+ hours of life—treated as criminals without crime.” He added that when their passports were returned before departure to India, they were told: “Don't tell anyone. You got lucky; nothing stamped.”

There has been no official response from South Korean or Chinese authorities regarding the allegations made in the video.