No relief from severe heat wave spell for next 3 days, says IMD

Searing heat wave and outbreak of heat strokes (loo) continues to sweep several parts of north-western India, as the maximum temperatures recorded in various parts of the country were significantly above normal. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in many places have already crossed 45 degree Celsius.

Although the number of casualties due to heat waves in India have reduced over the years as around 30 people have died so far this year due to heat wave in the country.

A day after the Delhi sweltered under the hottest day of the season, mercury fell by a notch on Saturday morning and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department. The weather department issued a "red colour" warning for the national capital on Friday with the mercury rising to 47 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The weather department added that there will be no relief from the severe heatwave spell for the next 3 days. "In Delhi, we are not expecting rain, and as per our forecast, the maximum temperature here can be as high as 46 degrees. It will gradually come down," it said. Loo would prevail across most parts of the India, including UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, apart from Delhi, it added.

Bihar's capital Patna and its surrounding area have been affected as well. According to Patna Meteorological Center, on Saturday, the minimum temperature in, Bhagalpur was 25 degrees, 26.4 in Gaya and Purnia 24.5 degrees Celsius.

In Sri Ganganagar, the northern-most city of the Indian state of Rajasthan, the maximum temperature touched 49.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, breaking a 75-year record for the month of May, a meteorological department official said.

In Rajasthan, normal life has been disrupted due to severe heat as the Western and Northern districts of the state are worst affected. The weather office has warned that the severe heat wave condition will persist in western Rajasthan and at some places in the eastern part of the state during the next 48 hours. Met department has issued a red alert for 27 districts of the state for the next 3 days.

Jammu city's maximum temperature rose to 44.1 degree Celsius on Friday. This is the hottest day of the city of Jammu. Sonam Lotus, Director, Meteorological Department, said, "Today the maximum temperature has increased to 44.1 degree today, the coldest day of Friday weather recorded in Jammu city was recorded."

The impact of heat has remained in many parts of the Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal. The hottest place was Khajuraho, where the temperature was recorded at 47.5 degree Celsius.

However, the state-run weather office, on Friday, predicted that the country will see average monsoon rains this year, which gives hope to the most parts of the country gripped by heatwave.

The IMD has also predicted that "thunderstorm activity will continue for next 3-5 days over northeastern states and over extreme southern peninsula".

"At present, monsoon has covered some extreme southern part of Arabian Sea and parts of southwest-southeast-east central Bay of Bengal, Andaman sea and Andaman Nicobar islands. In the next two-three days, it'll cover more parts of the Arabian sea," IMD's told.

(With agency inputs)

Rajasthan board Class 10th result 2019 to be declared on June 3; here's all you need to know

Rich Indians may soon face difficulty in getting US visa over annual cap issue