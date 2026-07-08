No rope, no fear: This Tamil Nadu man turned a 55-foot palm tree into a safe climb with a simple idea

In a unique innovation aimed at making palm tree climbing safer and easier, a 35-year-old palm worker from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district has constructed a spiral iron staircase around a 55-foot-tall palmyra tree, an initiative that has drawn widespread attention.

Dinakaraj, a resident of Salaiputhur village near Sathankulam, spent nearly ₹60,000 to build the custom-made staircase around the tree. Belonging to a family that has been engaged in the traditional palm industry for generations, Dinakaraj said the idea emerged as the sector continues to grapple with a severe shortage of skilled palm climbers, according to PTI.

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The iron staircase, designed much like the spiral staircases seen in residential buildings, wraps around the trunk of the towering palmyra tree, allowing people to climb safely without relying on traditional climbing techniques.

Speaking about his innovation, Dinakaraj told PTI, "With these iron stairs built around the palmyra tree, anyone from children to women can effortlessly climb to the very top without any fear to extract 'padaneer' (sweet palm sap)."

He added that the staircase could help tree owners reduce their dependence on the decreasing number of experienced palm climbers.

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"Since there is a massive shortage of traditional palm climbers right now, this staircase will help tree owners reduce dependence on external labour," Dinakaraj said.

The innovative structure has become a point of curiosity among local residents, many of whom have praised the idea for combining safety with practicality. Palmyra climbing is considered a physically demanding and risky occupation, often involving significant danger due to the height of the trees and the traditional rope-climbing method.