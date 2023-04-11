'No such notification': Railway Ministry clarifies on recruitment for 9,000 posts of SIs and constables in RPF

Ministry of Railways on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding messages doing rounds on social and print media about the recruitment for 9,000 posts of sub-inspectors and constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The ministry has clarified that the recruitment message is fake and no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media.

"A false message is being circulated on social and print media regarding recruitment for 9000 posts of Sub Inspectors and Constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF)," PIB tweeted.

Read here: https://t.co/lgbItfXLRL@RPF_INDIA @RailMinIndia — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 11, 2023

PIB keeps on advising people to keep a check on such viral messages.

The government has recently announced new amendments to the Information Technology (IT) rules wherein the centre will appoint an organisation to pick any false or misleading content relating to the government.

The amended guidelines will give the Press Information Bureau (PIB) authority to fact-check any "false, deceptive, or misleading" information regarding the central government. It can also ask social media firms such as Twitter and Facebook to remove the content.

Minister for State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said,"Intermediaries who choose to keep that content will have to deal with the person who is aggrieved in a court of law. It is not mandatory that one has to take down what the notified organisation says, but then you have to deal with it in a court of law."

"IT Rules said that the government of India will notify an organisation and that organisation will be a fact checker of content related to the government for all intermediaries to fight misinformation," he added.

