‘No vibe, values aligned’: Haryana data analyst’s excel sheet for arranged marriage goes viral 

Finding “the one” through an arranged marriage is rarely straightforward. For Vikas, a 28-year-old data analyst from Haryana, the process became so overwhelming that he chose to manage it the way he manages work—using an Excel sheet.

Vikas has been searching for a bride on matrimonial platforms for about five months, after his parents encouraged him to explore the arranged marriage route. As profiles piled up and conversations overlapped, keeping track of who said what—and when—quickly turned into a challenge.

Advertisement

To stay organised, he created a detailed spreadsheet that logs the first names of women he speaks to, the dates of their calls, feedback from both sides, and the current status of each match. The tracker also includes brief remarks such as “no vibe,” “good conversation,” “no follow-up,” and “values aligned” to summarise his impressions.

A Practical Joke That Struck a Chord

Vikas shared a short video of the tracker on Instagram with the caption, “When life gives you arranged marriage, build a tracker. Weekend Tracker.” The clip quickly went viral, drawing attention for its blend of humour and brutal practicality.

Advertisement

In another video, the data analyst explained how demanding work schedules make the early “talking stage” especially difficult in arranged marriage setups.

“We get free from the office around 11 or 12 at night. There is so much work, and weekends are spent detoxing. When should we look at the biodata, and when should we talk?” he said.

His comment resonated with many young professionals juggling long work hours, family expectations, and the pressure to make life-defining decisions efficiently.

From Personal Hack to Shared Template

Vikas also revealed that he has shared the Excel template with friends navigating similar arranged marriage processes. According to him, several of them found the tracker genuinely helpful in bringing clarity to what can otherwise feel like an emotionally and logistically messy process.

Advertisement

What began as a personal productivity hack soon turned into a relatable snapshot of modern arranged marriages—where choice is abundant, time is scarce, and emotional bandwidth is limited.

Internet Reacts: Relatable, Funny—and Divisive

The video triggered a wave of reactions on Instagram, ranging from humour to deeper reflection.

One user commented, “Never understood how a person can talk to 10 ppl at the same time. No wonder the arrange marriage setup doesn't work for me.”

Another joked, “Haha, sounds like your arranged marriage tracking sheet will be ‘Successfully Closed’ status soon.”

A third user observed, “At third one is at the final stage…”, hinting at how the process often narrows after several conversations.

Not everyone was convinced, though. One commenter questioned the entire approach:

“How is this different from dating multiple people at the same time? I get it that you don’t want to spend too much time with one person to decide. But 2–3 meets at max should be enough for a vibe check. If you are meeting multiple people at the same time, someone will always be better than the other.”

Mirror to modern matchmaking

Whether seen as smart organisation or emotional over-optimisation, Vikas’s Excel tracker has struck a nerve. It highlights how arranged marriages today increasingly resemble project management exercises — complete with timelines, status updates, and decision matrices — especially for young professionals navigating careers alongside family expectations.

Advertisement

In an age where even life partners are filtered, shortlisted, and reviewed, perhaps it was only a matter of time before Excel entered the picture.