Getting your AC serviced? How to check if the right gas is being used

An air conditioner exploding inside a Noida home has left many asking a question they never thought they'd need to: is the gas in my AC safe?

The incident, which caused significant damage and raised serious safety concerns, has put the spotlight on a silent but dangerous risk lurking in millions of Indian homes — the wrong refrigerant gas being filled during servicing.

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The concern isn't unfounded. Weeks earlier, the first Chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Dhanender Kumar, died after a suspected explosion in the indoor unit of the AC triggered a fire at his home in Hauz Khas.

Most homeowners trust their AC technician blindly. But that trust could come at a cost. Unverified or untrained technicians sometimes fill the wrong gas to cut costs, and the consequences can be catastrophic — from poor cooling to compressor failure, and in extreme cases, a full-blown explosion.

So how do you know if the right gas is being filled in your air conditioner? Here's what every AC owner needs to check.

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Why is AC refrigerant important?

AC refrigerant, or gas, is the cooling medium that absorbs heat from indoors and releases it outside. Low levels of AC gas reduce cooling and force the AC to work harder, increasing electricity bills.

When does your AC need a gas refill?

Your AC needs a gas refill in the following situations:

Weak or inadequate cooling

Higher electricity bills

Ice formation on evaporator coils

Hissing or bubbling sounds hint at a possible refrigerant leak

Frequent compressor cycling

Steps involved in AC gas filling

Switch off the air conditioner before servicing

Wear gloves and protective eyewear

Ensure adequate ventilation

Use only the manufacturer-specified refrigerant

Check for leaks before adding gas

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How can you ensure the right gas is being filled in your AC?

To know if your AC technician is filling the correct refrigerant, check the manufacturer label on the outdoor unit. You should confirm that the gas type matches the cylinder the technician brings, and ensure they use a manifold gauge to monitor proper system pressure.

Gas does not simply evaporate or get consumed. If your AC requires a gas top-up, it means that there is a leak. Ensure that the technician performs a pressure/leak test and repairs the source of the leak before introducing new gas.

Once the gas is filled, the large copper suction pipe leading into the outdoor unit should feel as cold as a chilled beer can to the touch. Besides this, the air blowing from your indoor vents should feel consistently crisp and cold.

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Average AC gas filling cost

Typically, a gas refill costs between ₹ 1,500 and ₹ 3,500, but the bill may get higher due to leak detection, repair work, and labour. R-32 and R-410A gases may be more expensive than older refrigerants.

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Most commonly used refrigerants in modern ACs

Most commonly used refrigerants in modern ACs include R-22 (being phased out), R-410A (eco-friendlier and widely used), R-32 (more energy efficient with lower GWP), R-134a (primarily used in vehicle ACs and some household units), and R-290 (natural refrigerant with high efficiency but flammable).

Should you mix different gases?

Absolutely not. Mixing different refrigerants could damage the compressor and reduce cooling efficiency. You should use only the manufacturer-recommended refrigerant for your air conditioner.