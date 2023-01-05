Noida accident: Swiggy delivery agent dies after car rams, drags him for over 1 km

A Swiggy delivery partner succumbed to his injuries after a car rammed into him and dragged him for about 1 km in Noida. The delivery partner, identified as Kaushal Yadav from Mainpuri, was passing the sector 14 flyover in Noida at around 1 am on New Year’s night when his bike was struck by a car.

After the collision, the car reportedly dragged the delivery partner to Shani Temple for around 1 km from the scene of the accident. This is where the driver stopped the car before fleeing the scene. The incident came to light when the deceased’s family lodged a complaint at the Phase 1 police station.

The delivery partner’s family members said they called Kaushal on the night of the incident and a cab driver answered the call. The cab driver said the deceased delivery partner met with an accident and was lying on the road near Shani Temple. The police have launched an investigation into the hit-and-run case and have gone through the CCTV footage. The cab driver, who informed the family, is also being questioned.

Another similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida wherein a Santro car rammed into three girl students on New Year’s night. They were coming from the market when they were hit by a Santro with three youths. All of them were inebriated and one of three students, Swati Singh, got seriously injured in the incident.

These incidents took place on the same day 20-year-old Anjali Singh was hit by a car and dragged on Delhi’s roads. Singh’s leg got stuck inside the axle of the car and she was dragged for around 12-14 kms. The accused in this case have been identified as Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Krishan, Amit Khanna, and Mitthu and are currently in custody.

