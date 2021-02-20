Noida man duped of Rs 9 lakh for job, permanent residency in Canada

A Noida-based engineer duped of $12,460 (more than Rs 9 lakh) by a scamster who claimed to provide a job and permanent residency in Canada. Rohit Sood, the victim of cyber fraud, said that he applied for jobs during the lockdown through various websites, and a Canada-based company, Skanska Engineering rang him up with a job offer.

Sood claimed that a person called Trisha Watson called him up in September 2020 and said she was representative of the firm. The firm said that his CV had been shortlisted. "After one round of a telephonic interview and another on Zoom, they offered me employment in Canada," Sood told Times of India.

He further said the company asked him to deposit the fee so that a lawyer could be appointed for processing his permanent residency application. Sood said the lawyer, identified as Edward Dennis, asked him to deposit different amounts for various purposes like-- appointment fee, deposit for the Canadian embassy as per the Labour Market Impact Assessment, code activation, permanent residency, legal filing fees, and so on and so forth.

So, overall Sood deposited $12,460 to Community Federal Saving Bank located in New York. During the entire process of hiring, Sood believed in all the tactics as he said all things seemed to him genuine.

However, the first red flag was raised on January 5 when Sood's interview at the Canadian high commission in Delhi got cancelled, which was slated for January 11. At the same time, the firm demanded $4,600 for his son's application.

Soon after that, websites like 'www.skanska-engineering.com' and www.theplacementseekers.com' stopped working. When Sood asked about the website, he was told they were under maintenance. Besides, the lawyer became incommunicado since last Sunday, Sood added.

Sood said it took him 18 days to get an FIR lodged after he gave an online cyber complaint. On Thursday, the police registered a case at the Sector 58 police station under the IPC Section 420 (cheating) and Section 66 of the IT Act. Sood also lodged complaints to the National Security Agency in the US and the Canadian Anti-Fraude Centre.

