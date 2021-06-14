Noida Police nabs 61 people from pool party for violating COVID-19 protocol

The Noida Police stated on Monday that they have arrested 61 people for violating COVID-19 restriction norms. These individuals, including 15 women, were allegedly partying at a farmhouse in Noida when they were nabbed by the police, according to officials.

"The arrests were made following a raid on the property in Sector 135, under the Expressway police station limits, on Sunday night," the officials stated.

"A pool party was being held at the Green Beauty farmhouse in the Yamuna floodplains area in Sector 135 in violation of the COVID-19 protocols. A total of 46 men and 15 women were arrested," a police spokesperson stated. "All accused were bathing in the swimming pool in violation of the pandemic protocols. They were without face masks and some of them were even spitting at various places in the open premises of the farmhouse," the spokesperson added.

The Noida Police explained that they have recovered 12 bottles of beer and two bottles of whisky from the venue of the pool party. The liquor was meant to be sold in Haryana, according to the police.

"Several of the arrestees are residents of Delhi, while some are from Ghaziabad and other towns of the NCR," the Noida Police added.

The cops have stated that an FIR has been lodged against the violators under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver talks get massive backing at G7 summit: MEA

Also Read: IndiGo builds $1 billion war chest for third COVID-19 wave