North India cold wave: Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees, IMD predicts respite in two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi might get some respite from the biting cold from January 18 due to two back-to-back Western Disturbances in northwest India. The weather office has said that the Western Disturbances would hit on January 18 and January 20, following which the minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, Delhi recorded a temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius. Frosty winds continued to whip parts of northern India, including Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

Delhi | People take refuge at a night shelter in the Kashmiri Gate area as cold wave continues in the national capital



Many facilities are given here including blankets, mattresses, three-time meals, and medicines: Shailendra Singh, Manager, Shelter home pic.twitter.com/Ydbdlsm0dO January 16, 2023

The Safdarjung observatory in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the mercury stood at 2 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, at 2.2 degrees Celsius at Delhi Ridge, and at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar till 5.30 am on Tuesday morning.

In Rajasthan, the mercury dipped to -4.7 degrees Celsius in Sirkar on Monday. Meanwhile, Punjab's Faridkot recorded a minimum temperature of -1 degrees Celsius. Churu recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature of - 2.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, as per IMD records.

As per the Indian Railways update, at least 15 trains in the Northern Railway region are running behind schedule due to fog and low visibility.

Even many flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to foggy conditions.

Many hilly areas saw a fresh spell of snowfall in the upper northern India regions. On Monday, Kurfi in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall.