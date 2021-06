Northern Railway cancels 28 trains due to low occupancy, COVID-19 surge; check out details

Northern Railway on Thursday announced the cancellation of 28 trains. Northern Railway had stated that these trains have been cancelled due to low occupancy and surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The trains have been cancelled from May 9 onwards till further notice.

India is currently facing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. Earlier, Central Railways had extended the cancellation of 24 trains that were cancelled up to May 10. The cancellation has now been extended till June 30.

The list of cancelled trains includes eight Shatabdi Specials, two Duronto Specials and two Rajdhani Specials among others.

The list of the cancelled 28 trains is as follows:

SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh SHATABDI SPL running New Delhi and Kalka, Haryana (Train No: 02005) SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Kalka, Haryana (Train No: 02011) SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Amritsar, Punjab (Train No: 02013) SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Amritsar (Train No: 02029) SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Kathgodam, Uttarakhand SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Chandigarh JAN SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand JAN SHATABDI SPL running between New Delhi and Una, Himachal Pradesh DURONTO SPL running between New Delhi and Pune, Maharashtra DURONTO SPL running between New Delhi and Jammu Tawi, J&K KOTA-DDN SPL running between New Delhi and Kota, Rajasthan RAJDHANI SPL running between New Delhi and Chennai, Tamil Nadu has been cancelled from May 12 onwards RAJDHANI SPL running between New Delhi and Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh NDLS-SVDK EXP SPL running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K DEE-BKN SPL running between New Delhi and Bikaner, Rajasthan SHRI SHAKTI SPL running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K SAINIK SPL EXP running between New Delhi and Jaipur, Rajasthan DDN FESTIVAL SPL running between New Delhi and Dehradun, Uttarakhand SIDDHABALI SPL running between New Delhi and Kotdwar, Uttarakhand RAIL MOTOR SPL running between Kalka, Haryana and Shimla, Uttarakhand FESTIVAL SPL running between Kalka, Haryana and Shimla, Uttarakhand HIMACHAL EXP SPL running between New Delhi and Daulatpur Chowk, Himachal Pradesh YNRK-JAT EXP SPL running between Yog N Rishikesh and Jammu Tawi, J&K HEMKUNT SPL running between Rishikesh, Uttarakhand and Katra, J&K SASN-FZR EXP SPL running between Mohali, Punjab and Firozpur, Punjab VANDE BHARAT running between New Delhi and Katra, J&K

