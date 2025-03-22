‘Not even unpaid work...’: Yale University graduate recounts 500 job rejections despite Ivy League degree

Three years after graduating with honors from Yale and earning a master’s in bilingual education, Jacob Cramer is still searching for a job. Now 24 and living with his parents in Ohio, the former Fulbright scholar has gone public with his frustration, sharing on Instagram that he’s faced more than 400 rejections. His candid posts reflect a growing anxiety among even the most educated graduates in today’s job market.

Cramer, who studied psychology and Spanish, moved to Spain after graduating from Yale to teach English on a Fulbright scholarship. At 23, he published a children’s picture book, Grandma’s Letter Exchange. He’s since returned to Ohio and is back home with his family.

“I graduated from Yale with honors 3 years ago, got a master’s, and still can’t even get an unpaid internship,” he shared in one Instagram post. He added that he graduated from Yale — “one of the world’s best universities” — at just 21.

Now, after nearly 500 applications, he’s still waiting for a breakthrough. “After 473 job rejections, I'm 24, living at home, and ready to bring my skills to the right opportunity if my bank account lets me.”

Cramer hopes to work in children’s media, a space he’s passionate about. “I have friends who make $100k+ as NASA scientists, consultants, and engineers. I studied psychology and Spanish, earned a master’s in bilingual education, and have experience creating programs for kids, including founding a nonprofit that’s served over 750,000 people and performing my own social-emotional theater abroad.”

He also thanked his father for encouraging him to pursue higher studies: “Turns out Yale doesn’t give job offers with the degree! so thanks for always believing in me, dad.”

In a post laced with self-deprecating humor, he wrote: “Jacob thought it would be easy to find a job after graduating Yale. Jacob did not find a job. He’s stressed and depressed. At least he doesn’t have to wake up for 9 am class.”

Cramer’s experience highlights a broader trend, as even graduates from elite institutions like Cambridge have recently spoken out about the challenges of securing work in a tightening job market.