'Not every Canada story is a fairytale': Bengaluru techie shares why he moved back after 2 years

When Bengaluru-based tech professional Goutham Menon moved to Canada with his wife two years ago, he thought he was taking a step toward faster career growth and a better quality of life. Instead, he discovered that reality abroad was far from the dream that immigration consultants often sell.

In a candid post on LinkedIn, Menon shared his family’s journey — one that began with hope, but ended with a courageous return to India.

From promising careers to starting over

“We moved to Canada. Two years later, we came back,” Menon wrote. Before leaving, he held a role at a leading fintech while his wife worked at a Big 4 consulting firm. In Canada, they pursued further studies, part-time jobs, and soon built a network of friends who became like family. His wife even secured a senior position at a major bank.

On the outside, it looked like they were thriving. But behind the scenes, Menon was driving taxis at night to make ends meet, and the couple was living paycheck to paycheck. The mounting financial and emotional strain began to affect his wife’s health.

“I felt like I wasn’t giving her the life she deserved. I called myself a loser. She never once did,” Menon recalled. Her words — “We’re not losing, we’re just taking a step back, maybe even a step forward” — became his anchor.

Myth of the 'perfect PR life'

Menon also highlighted a harsh truth about migration: permanent residency (PR) is no guarantee of happiness or stability.

“Immigration consultants market it as the guarantee of success. But the reality is a PR card doesn’t guarantee mental peace, a stable income, or a better lifestyle,” he wrote.

This realization made the couple rethink their choices. “Survival is not the same as living,” Menon said, explaining why they ultimately decided to return to India.

A return, not a defeat

Initially, coming back after just two years felt like failure. “Because how often do you hear of people moving to Canada and coming back in just two years? Almost never. And that silence makes it even harder,” Menon shared.

But the experience also gave them clarity and resilience. “True strength is admitting when something isn’t working. Courage isn’t just about leaving, it’s about knowing when to return,” he reflected.

Today, while neither Menon nor his wife has a stable job yet, they say they have something more valuable: perspective. “This journey hasn’t broken us, it has made us tougher, more adaptable, and more determined. I carry these lessons forward with the confidence that I can thrive in challenging markets whether in India, the Gulf, or anywhere opportunity takes me,” he concluded.

Lessons for aspiring immigrants

Menon’s advice to those considering a move abroad is blunt but empathetic:

Go with open eyes and strong mental resilience.

Consider moving earlier in your career when risks are lower.

Don’t mistake survival for success.

“Canada wasn’t the fairytale we imagined,” Menon wrote. “But stepping back has also been a step forward — towards balance, health, and a stronger future.”