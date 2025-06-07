‘Not learning Kannada shows arrogance’: Mohandas Pai urges outsiders to respect local culture

As Karnataka grapples with growing tensions around language use, prominent tech investor and former Infosys CFO T.V. Mohandas Pai has issued a pointed reminder: learning Kannada isn’t just polite—it’s necessary, especially in public-facing roles.

“Bengaluru is one of the most inclusive cities in India,” Pai said in an interview with PTI. “But some people, instead of integrating, develop a sense of superiority and outright reject the local language. That’s not acceptable.”

Pai, who chairs Aarin Capital, criticized what he called a rising “arrogance” among certain newcomers to Bengaluru who make no attempt to learn even basic Kannada. He warned that this refusal fosters unnecessary friction between migrants and locals.

His comments come amid renewed debate around the visibility of Kannada in India’s tech capital, where a surging migrant population has raised concerns about cultural erosion and linguistic insensitivity.

At the heart of Pai’s argument is a call for reciprocity: Karnataka has welcomed people from across India, he said, and the least they can do in return is show respect for the local culture—starting with the language.

Citing a recent incident involving an SBI manager who reportedly refused to speak Kannada with a customer, Pai said, “This entire episode could have been avoided with just a little humility. All she needed to say was, ‘I’m still learning Kannada, let me ask a colleague to help.’”

Pai’s message goes beyond Karnataka. He urged professionals across India to make similar efforts when relocating—be it to Bengal, Maharashtra, or any other state. “It’s not just about communication—it’s about respecting the culture of the place you’ve chosen to live in,” he said.

He also highlighted the practical necessity of Kannada in rural areas, where many residents may not understand Hindi or English. “If you are posted in a village or small town, it is your responsibility to adapt,” he said.

As Bengaluru balances its cosmopolitan growth with regional identity, Pai’s remarks add weight to a growing call: integration doesn’t mean erasure, and respect for language is the first step toward truly belonging.