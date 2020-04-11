Not only immunity, market booster too! Chyawanprash sees sharp hike in demand amid coronavirus

Chyawanprash market has seen a sharp rise of 30 to 40 per cent in the last week amid rising cases of coronavirus. A surge in sales has been seen by almost all the major companies including Dabur, Emami, Baidyanath, Patanjali, among others that produce chyawanprash. According to a report in The Times of India, between March 6 and April 6, Pantanjali Ayurved saw a 400 per cent rise in chyawanprash portfolio compared to last month, as mentioned by Pantajali Ayurved spokesperson. Chyawanprash is a widely consumed Ayurvedic dietary supplement in India which is a cooked mixture of sugar, honey, ghee, Indian gooseberry jam, sesame oil, berries, and various herbs and spices. The supplement is used to boost body immunity.

The company is working for the interrupted supply of chyawanprash during the lockdown, Dabur India marketing head (healthcare) Mukesh Mishra said. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown until April 14 on account of fast-spreading coronavirus. The total number of active cases has surged to more than 6,500 in India as the government plans to extend the lockdown to contain the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief ministers of all states to discuss an extension of the lockdown later today.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday said that India has been wrongly represented at the stage of community transmission in its 'situation report' and the error has been corrected. India has a 'cluster of cases' as against 'community transmission', WHO told NDTV. The report earlier said that India had community transmission, while China -- the epicenter of coronavirus -- showed a cluster of cases. The WHO releases a coronavirus situation report for all countries on a daily basis.

