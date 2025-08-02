‘Not raising kids in hate, noise...’: NRI’s viral exit post from India triggers debate

A deeply personal social media post by Rajeshwari Iyer, an NRI who returned from the United States with dreams of rebuilding her life in her homeland, has triggered widespread conversation online. In a candid post on X (formerly Twitter), Iyer recounted her journey back to India — and her eventual decision to leave once again, this time with “clarity” and a sense of peace.

“I used to find it funny when people said: ‘The end goal of every Indian is to leave India.’ A few years ago, I left the US and came back driven by hope and a sense of duty,” she wrote. “But the ground reality was different. People blindly defending poor decisions. Applauding high taxes, no merit, and unchecked corruption. It felt like a society rooting for its own collapse.”

Frustrated and disheartened, Iyer revealed she chose to return abroad, stating, “India will always be in my heart. But I refuse to raise my kids in an environment of hate, noise, and wilful ignorance.”

The post has since gone viral, striking a chord with many who have walked a similar path — returning to India with idealism only to be confronted by systemic inefficiencies and social stagnation.

One commenter responded empathetically: “Coming back with hope, only to be met with apathy or resistance, can be heartbreaking... But for some of us, India isn’t just geography or policy — it’s personal… Change here isn’t fast or easy. But maybe that’s why some of us choose to stay — not because it’s perfect, but because we still believe it’s possible.”

Another user echoed Iyer’s sentiment, sharing, “I went through the same phase 2 years ago — left Canada and came back with hope… Broken systems, everyday chaos, and a complete lack of basic civic sense — it makes survival itself feel like a struggle.”

Yet, not all responses were bleak. A third user commented with hope:

“India is not perfect but I hope someday this reality changes, and when your children revisit India, they find it better.”

The discussion has reignited broader debates on brain drain, national responsibility, and the emotional toll on diaspora Indians who attempt to ‘reverse migrate’ — only to face a complex mix of bureaucracy, cultural rigidity, and broken infrastructure.