'Now even Modi ji has said!': Influencer's plea about dad's sugar habit gets PM's reply; watch viral video

A light-hearted request from a Delhi-based content creator to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his father’s sugar habits has turned into a viral moment on Instagram, drawing a direct response from the PM himself.

Yuvraj Dua, who has over one million followers, posted a reel earlier this week titled ‘Modi-Paglu Papa’, with the caption ‘Sugar kam karwa do Papa ki’ (Please get my father's sugar levels dropped). In the video, he spoke about his father’s deep admiration for the Prime Minister and used humour to ask for help in convincing him to cut down on sweets.

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The video quickly gained traction online, crossing over 1,80,000 views and sparking widespread engagement. It also caught the attention of Prime Minister Modi, who shared the reel on his Instagram account.

Responding to Dua’s request, Modi wrote, “On Yuvraj's request, I urge his father (and everyone else out there) to reduce sugar intake...be healthy, be happy.” In another post, he said that excessive sugar consumption can lead to several health issues, including obesity, and encouraged people to practise yoga.

In the reel, Dua explained how strongly his father follows the Prime Minister. “If my father is watching TV, and if a dragon also flies from above, his focus will not break because Modi Paglu,” he said.

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He also asked the Prime Minister to mention the importance of reducing sugar intake in his Mann ki Baat programme, saying, “Our words are not making him stop eating jalebis.” He added that the Prime Minister’s advice carries significant weight at home, calling it almost like “instructions” for his father.

Dua further joked about the influence Modi has on older generations, saying the hold of the Prime Minister on “uncles of India” is “hypnotic”.

After receiving a response from the Prime Minister, Dua shared his reaction online. “Surreal sa hogaya yeh toh. Kahan pohonch gayi video would never have thought. (This has become surreal. The peak the video reached, I would never have thought),” he said.

He also posted a message addressed to his father: “Now even Modi ji has said. Please accept it, papa.”