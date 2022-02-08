Now, Kia, Dominos apologise on posts about Kashmir from Pak handles

Automaker, Kia and fast food restaurant Dominos were the latest companies to render apology to Indian consumers after several companies faced backlash from Indian social media users about posts from their Pakistan social media handles on Kashmir,

The move comes after carmaker Hyundai, food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut were caught in the controversy over thier posts about Kashmir.

Recently, several Indian users called out several companies for their posts on "freedom" of Kashmir, which have been now removed from their Pakistani social media handles.The posts reportedly spoke about "freedom" of Kashmir on February 5, which Pakistan observes as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day.'

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, Kia and Dominos India handles released statements apologising for hurting Indian sentiments.

Maruti Suzuki stated, "...As corporate policy, we do not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world. Such communication from our dealers or business associates on these topics represents neither our company position nor authorized by us," adding, "We deeply regret the hurt to sentiments. that such insensitive communication has caused It will be our constant endeavor to advise our business associates to comply strictly to our company policy in this regard."

Further, Kia India's social media handle tweeted out their apology stating that they have "taken strict measures to avoid such misuse of Kia brand identity and have put in place the processes to prevent a recurrence. "

"Kia has a clear policy of not engaging in political and cultural matters. Our focus continues to be delivering market-leading products and services to our valued customers in India. We deeply regret the offense caused by this unofficial social media activity," the statement from the South Korean multinational automobile manufacturer's India handle further stated.

On the other hand, Dominos India also rendered apology stating, "This (India) is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer."

This is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer. pic.twitter.com/8II6XuLxb0 — dominos_india (@dominos_india) February 8, 2022

KFC India had also released a statement apologising for the post. In a tweet, it said, "We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride."

Earlier, Hyundai was also called out after Hyundai Pakistan's social media handles posted about remembering the "sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers."

Later, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) in a statement said that it stands firmly for its "strong ethos of respecting nationalism".

Taking cognisance of the happenings, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he raised the issue of a tweet by Hyundai Pakistan on Kashmir during a call with South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong.

Moreover, in response to media queries on the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India's Ambassador in Seoul had contacted Hyundai headquarters and sought an explanation on the posts. Besides, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was also summoned by the ministry on Monday on the issue.