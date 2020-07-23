Now, virtual COVID-19 essentials' trade fair for SME buyers, sellers

Key Highlights

Trade India portal is organising a 3-day virtual 'Covid-19 Essentials' fair

Claimed to be India's first-ever virtual trade show on Covid-19 essentials

Over 60 exhibitors and 20,000 buyers and sellers registered for the August first week event

The B2B trading portal witnessed 50 percent increase in SME registrations in 3 months

Trade India, India's leading B2B portal for businesses, is organising a virtual trade show on Covid-19 essentials for small and medium scale enterprises. The portal claims it to be the first-ever Indian virtual trade show on Covid-19 essentials for small and medium businesses.

The 3-day 'Covid-19 Essentials Expo India', to be held from August 5 to 7 (11 AM to 7 PM), has already got bookings from over 60 MSMEs and registration by 20,000 plus serious buyers and sellers, said Sandip Cheettri, chief operating officer (COO) of the Delhi based Trade India. The focus segments of the exhibition are personal safety equipment, beauty & personal care, disposable gloves, supply chain & logistics, common medicines, plastic & packaging, medical & hospital disposables, temperature instruments, soap and hand wash, home & vehicle cleaning products etc. The 'visitors' will get a 3D real time experience of the stalls and also can do business meetings in virtual 'meeting rooms'. The event will also have live webinars, similar to theme conferences in normal trade shows.

"Virtual trade fairs are there to stay even if the situation comes back to normalcy as people will not prefer to go for factory visits or face-face meetings at least for some more time. The MSMEs in the country are yet to regain lost business and are now keen to explore new ways to sell their products," said Sandip.

He said that Trade India has witnessed a 35 percent increase in B2B digital business transactions and 50 percent increase in registration by SMEs as buyer-sellers in the last three months. The portal is currently witnessing over 5,000 new registrations by SMEs everyday. Of this, at least 20 percent are overseas buyers-sellers trying to source or sell in India. The biggest demand is in trade of sanitisers and masks, FMCG products, drugs and chemicals and surprisingly, livestock like cows, goats etc.

The Indian digital B2B marketplace is worth an estimated Rs 18,000 crore of business a year and has been growing at over 30 to 35 percent. Trade India has about 40 percent market share and prior to the Covid-19 scare, there were 5.5 million SMEs using the portal for sourcing and selling, said Sandeep. He said packaging and plastic products are also witnessing big demand and Trade India is planning a similar virtual trade show for this segment in September.