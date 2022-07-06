Nykaa Fashion expands into men’s innerwear and athleisure category with GLOOT

Nykaa Fashion on Wednesday announced its first underwear and athleisure brand for men, GLOOT. According to an official statement, with this new brand, Nykaa Fashion aims to redefine an often-ignored space when it comes to men’s requirements by combining comfort and technology in a way that is kind to the planet.

The Falguni Nayar-led e-commerce firm stated, "Gloot's design philosophy is rooted in eco-conscious manufacturing with recyclable packaging, to stand by its commitment to reduce the carbon footprint encouraging you to move and chill while embracing mindfulness. Gloot products are made from The Lenzing Lyocell fiber which enables them to have an 83 per cent lower Carbon Footprint compared to a generic comparable fibre."

It also added that the brand uses sustainable 100 per cent recycled plastics for packaging, with a zero plastic waste policy and promotes reusing the packaging too.

Preeti Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Nykaa Fashion said, “With Gloot, we have infused technology into innerwear and casual wear which results in the ultimate comfort for men. Be it with the fit advisor tool, the anti-stain, anti-odour T-shirts, shorts, and joggers, or even the SAC technology which prevents riding up of underwear, Gloot is a highly intelligent tech creation that will solve all the usual concerns consumers have with underwear. All in all, we are proud to present a premium brand where comfort and technology come together ensuring that men are able to make a seamless transition from home to work to the gym."

Last month Canadian skincare startup The Ordinary forayed into India through an exclusive tie-up with Nykaa to introduce its products in India, a $20 billion-plus market with increasingly beauty-conscious consumers. Its range of 38 products will be available only on Nykaa.com and Nykaa Luxe and On Trend stores for a year.

Shares of Nykaa parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd on Wednesday closed 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 1,402.70 apiece on BSE.

