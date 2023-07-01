ODI WC 2023: Pakistan's security delegation to inspect match venues of India

A Pakistani security delegation is scheduled to visit India to inspect the venues for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The security delegation will be inspecting the venues where Pakistan is set to play the World Cup matches. The delegation will also be meeting with the security officials of the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), PTI quoted an official source in the Inter-Provincial Coordination Sports Ministry.

The India-Pakistan match on October 15 is said to be one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament that will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup,” the official said.

He went on to clarify that this security check is a regular procedure before each tour to India in order to plan for players, officials, supporters, and media.

“Before any tour to India it is standard practice for the cricket board to seek permission from the government which normally sends a delegation to India. The delegation will interact with the officials there and discuss and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans and media, who will go for the tournament,” he added.

According to the official, PCB would share the findings with the ICC and BCCI if they discover any issues during their examination.

“The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns. This is not unusual and it is standard procedure for all tours to India. Even in other sports the respective national federations have to get clearance from the government to send their teams to India for any competition,” he added.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to be played across 10 Indian cities from October 5 to November 19.

This comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently rejected Pakistan's request to relocate two of their matches in the 2023 World Cup in India, said a report on Tuesday. The matches that Pakistan wanted to relocate were their matches against Afghanistan in Chennai and against Australia in Bengaluru.

PCB did not want to play Afghanistan on a spin-friendly track in Chennai and also wanted to avoid facing Australia in Benglauru.

