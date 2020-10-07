Odisha businessman robs 2 banks after learning techniques from YouTube

Suffering loss in business during the coronavirus lockdown, a 25-year-old readymade clothes seller robbed Rs 12 lakh from two banks in Bhubaneswar. Interestingly, the man identified as Soumyaranjan Jena learned the robbery techniques from YouTube. The man was later arrested by the police.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said Jena, who belongs to a Tangibanta village, looted Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India last month. He used toy guns for carrying out the robbery. Jena who had accounts in these two banks had taken a total loan of about Rs 19 lakh from them. However, his business, which was earlier doing well, stumbled badly after the coronavirus lockdown hit. The accused even went back to the bank to repay some of the loaned amount.

"He had looted nearly Rs 12 lakh from the Indian Overseas Bank, near Infocity area on September 7, and the Bank of India's Barimunda branch in Mancheswar area on September 28. He got the idea watching YouTube videos and used a toy gun to rob the two banks. Police recovered cash amounting to over Rs 10 lakh and seized the vehicle and the toy gun used in the robbery," Hindustan Times reported citing the police commissioner as saying.