Odisha governor's wife passes away due to post COVID-19 complications

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal's wife, Sushila Devi succumbed to post Covid-19 complications on Sunday night. The 75-year-old passed away at a private hospital, said officials on Monday.

The official Twitter handle of the Governor said on Monday, "With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti!." She is survived by her husband, four daughters and three sons.



Condolences poured in from a host of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who expressed deep grief at her demise. Describing her as a very warm and pious person, Patnaik conveyed his deep sympathy to the governor and other members of the bereaved family. "May her soul rest in peace," he said in a message.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Sushila Devi have been brought to Raj Bhawan from the hospital so that her relatives, well wishers and others can pay their last respect. Her last rites reportedly will be performed at Swargadwar in Puri later today.

The governor, his wife and four other family members had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, the sources added

