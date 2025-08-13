Officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh, Prerna Deosthalee to appear on KBC, talk about Op Sindoor; netizens miffed

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, known for being the face of Operation Sindoor, as well as Commander Prerna Deosthalee, who became the first woman to command a warship in the Indian Navy last year will appear on a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. However, their appearance on the show has not been taken well by a section of social media.
In the short teaser of the episode, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi can be seen telling Amitabh Bachchan that Pakistan has been doing this, meaning sponsoring terrorism, and it was important to respond to them. “That’s why Operation Sindoor was planned,” she said.
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee introduce themselves as well. The episode will be aired on August 15 at 9 pm on Sony TV.
The participation of the officers in the show has not gone down well, with many in social media criticising the use of armed forces for PR purposes. Many have also questioned why the officers were made to participate in full military uniform.
Some also criticised the ruling BJP for gaining mileage out of Operation Sindoor, while some questioned if something similar had ever happened before.
As per protocol, an army officer’s uniform cannot be worn at cultural events or social gatherings. It also cannot be worn when visiting public places or restaurants, using public transport or civilian aircraft. It cannot be worn when participating in a non-official activities, unless authorised in writing.