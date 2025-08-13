Officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh, Prerna Deosthalee to appear on KBC, talk about Op Sindoor; netizens miffed

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, known for being the face of Operation Sindoor, as well as Commander Prerna Deosthalee, who became the first woman to command a warship in the Indian Navy last year will appear on a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. However, their appearance on the show has not been taken well by a section of social media.

In the short teaser of the episode, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi can be seen telling Amitabh Bachchan that Pakistan has been doing this, meaning sponsoring terrorism, and it was important to respond to them. “That’s why Operation Sindoor was planned,” she said.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee introduce themselves as well. The episode will be aired on August 15 at 9 pm on Sony TV.

The participation of the officers in the show has not gone down well, with many in social media criticising the use of armed forces for PR purposes. Many have also questioned why the officers were made to participate in full military uniform.

Some also criticised the ruling BJP for gaining mileage out of Operation Sindoor, while some questioned if something similar had ever happened before.

This is just unbelievable 🤯



Operation Sindoor heroes appearing on national TV show KBC



Just because one "nationalist" party wants to milk some votes? pic.twitter.com/ugpmuNmDSE — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) August 12, 2025

Every opportunity is a PR Excercise. 😭



Jai Bhim Jai Meem in military and on KBCpic.twitter.com/ONUwiy6wv8 — Based Monk 📢(#Unreserved) (@thatindicmonk) August 13, 2025

Army officers in uniform going to KBC to talk about Op Sindoor with Amitabh Bachchan.



Has something like this ever happened before? pic.twitter.com/hs5X0uJCKp — Arjun* (@mxtaverse) August 13, 2025

यहां फौज KBC को यूज कर रही है?

या KBC फौज को?

(या थर्ड प्लेयर दोनों को )

I am curious to know whose idea it was?

Who approved it and how many officers objected (if any) before that? pic.twitter.com/Y61lwUHSUo — Poonam Pandey (@pandeypoonam20) August 12, 2025

Our patriotism is being reduced to a spectacle. One day, we hear about Himanshi Narwal, wife of a Navy officer martyred in Pahalgam being approached by Bigg Boss.

Now, female defence officers are being called to KBC. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Snehal 🕊️ (@Snehalsays_03) August 13, 2025

Our Army was sacrosanct, above politics, beyond PR.



Today, Modi govt parades serving soldiers on shows like KBC for image building. Even our Army has been made a political tool for Modi’s PR.



Our forces are to defend the nation, not a politician’s brand.pic.twitter.com/VPrf7W5QUM — Mayank Saxena (@mayank_sxn) August 12, 2025

As per protocol, an army officer’s uniform cannot be worn at cultural events or social gatherings. It also cannot be worn when visiting public places or restaurants, using public transport or civilian aircraft. It cannot be worn when participating in a non-official activities, unless authorised in writing.