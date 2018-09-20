scorecardresearch
Ola's Chetan Bhagat campaign backfires, users threaten to use Uber

Ola launched a campaign in collaboration with writer Chetan Bhagat, called "Ride with Chetan Bhagat". But it seems the company couldn't read their audience well enough. The campaign succeeded in attracting a lot of eyeballs but maybe not like it intended to.

As the name of the campaign suggests, Ola is offering a ride with Chetan Bhagat to a select few till September 25. While this is being done to promote the writer's new novel 'The Girl in Room 105', twitterati reacted to it by taking digs on Ola.

A lot of users even openly dissed Ola in favour of Uber and even threatened to stay away from Ola cabs till September 25. The writer's new promotional move might get his book a lot of publicity but might end-up hurting Ola's sales.

