Ola's Chetan Bhagat campaign backfires, users threaten to use Uber

Ola launched a campaign in collaboration with writer Chetan Bhagat, called "Ride with Chetan Bhagat". But it seems the company couldn't read their audience well enough. The campaign succeeded in attracting a lot of eyeballs but maybe not like it intended to.

As the name of the campaign suggests, Ola is offering a ride with Chetan Bhagat to a select few till September 25. While this is being done to promote the writer's new novel 'The Girl in Room 105', twitterati reacted to it by taking digs on Ola.

A lot of users even openly dissed Ola in favour of Uber and even threatened to stay away from Ola cabs till September 25. The writer's new promotional move might get his book a lot of publicity but might end-up hurting Ola's sales.

If I take this ride, it will be one of 'The 3 Mistakes of my life'. - Waseem Ahmed (@Waseem_Ahmed11) September 18, 2018

Thnks for the warning in advance. Time to avoid @Olacabs and use @Uber_India till the 25th Sep.. ???? - Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) September 18, 2018

Thanks for the warning… OLA App deleted until further notice - Raj Malpekar (@malpekar) September 18, 2018

Finally Ola decided to promote uber..... ?? - Ankur Kumar (@AnkurView) September 18, 2018

Oh dear me! No thanks Mr Bhagat, happy to be left alone. Good luck with your book though. - Madhumita Mazumdar (@mmazumdar2014) September 18, 2018

Acche din jaanewale hain. - BHAWANATH JHA (@BHAWANATHJHA) September 18, 2018

1 minute ago: Read this tweet Now : Ola.Uninstalled. ?? - Divyam Dwivedi (@chhotaRocket) September 19, 2018