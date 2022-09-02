Ola Electric sells 10,000 Ola S1 units within 24 hours; deliveries begin on September 7

Homegrown electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric announced that it has sold 10,000 units of its latest electric-scooter ‘Ola S1’ within 24 hours of opening the early reservations window.

Ola, in a public statement, also revealed that the deliveries for pre-booked e-scooters would start from September 7, 2022, in India. The booking window for the next phase of Ola S1 bookings has started today, September 2, and can be made either through the company’s Ola app or on its official website.

The company’s founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had unveiled the new Ola S1 in India to target a more budget-friendly price segment as compared to its ongoing model Ola S1 Pro. The new Ola S1 was available for an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) for early reservations between August 15 to August 31.

In addition to this, Ola will also start the delivery of the limited edition Khaki S1 Pro scooter on September 7.

Interestingly, the company was already offering the Ola S1 scooter, which was one of the two models that were introduced at the launch, however, the company stopped offering these scooters soon.

The new Ola S1 comes equipped with a 3kWh battery pack and is also ARAI-certified to offer a driving range of 141 km, as per the company. Ola also revealed that the new OLA S1 will offer a true driving range of 101 km in Normal Mode, 128 km in Eco Mode, and 90 km in Sports Mode.

The e-scooter will have a top speed of 95 kmph and will be offered in five colours: Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Blue and Liquid Silver. The Ola S1 also comes equipped with the company’s proprietary MoveOS, which features Music Playback, Navigation, Companion App and Reverse Mode.

Ola Electric has also announced that Move OS 3, the third iteration of the software underpinning Ola's scooters, would be released on Diwali this year. The new OS will get features like moods, digital key sharing, proximity unlock, improved regen and documents on the e-scooter.