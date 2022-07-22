Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal shares naked Ranveer Singh meme; takes a dig at petrol scooters

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of homegrown electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ola Electric, posted a meme on Twitter riding on the virality of a nude pic of actor Ranveer Singh to push his case for Ola's electric scooters over petrol scooters.

In his Twitter post, Aggarwal shared a meme composed of a combi pic in which Singh can be seen simply sitting naked on the floor in one with the caption ‘Petrol Wala’ and dancing without clothes behind an Ola electric scooter with the caption ‘Pro Wala’.

This post makes an obvious comparison between Ola’s EV scooters and internal combustion engine-based petrol scooters. Aggarwal has also shared a few more memes comparing EV scooters and their petrol engine competitors highlighting high fuel prices and their toll on users.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Aggarwal has taken a dig at other auto manufacturers. In June, Aggarwal had put forth his views after reports of Tata’s Nexon EV catching fire appeared in the media and had said that EV fires will continue to happen.

Aggarwal had tweeted that ”EV fires will happen. Happens in all global products too. EV fires are much less frequent than ICE (internal combustion engine) fires.” He had also tagged Hormazd Sorabjee, Autocar India’s Editor, in this post.

Aggarwal had also called an auto journalist "Petrol Media" and mocked him by sharing pictures of Burnol in response to the criticism he faced on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Ola Electric had also shared his plans to launch a brand-new electric car in a couple of years. Aggarwal had stated that Ola's first electric car will be out in 2023 as the company, backed by Japan's Softbank Group, aims to make India a global electric vehicle hub.

“Building some cars,” Aggarwal had posted, with an image of a heavily blurred photo of a car in the background.

We’re going to build the sportiest car ever built in India! 🏎🏎🏎 pic.twitter.com/IyMKgQvTOi — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 16, 2022

The company, which has been eyeing the domestic EV segment since the launch of its S1 electric scooter, teased three electric cars for their four-wheeler project.

While the company hasn’t shared any other details of its upcoming cars, Aggarwal has stated that more information will be revealed on August 15.

According to media reports, Ola's electric cars would come with a 70-80kWh capacity battery pack to offer a long driving range, and the company is likely to start the production of its electric cars by the end of 2023.