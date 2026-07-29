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Once abandoned, now reborn: Andhra's iconic Havelock Bridge is set to become a must-visit spot

Once abandoned, now reborn: Andhra's iconic Havelock Bridge is set to become a must-visit spot

The century-old Havelock Bridge, once destined for the scrapyard, is now set for a dramatic revival as the state sanctions Rs 47 Crore for Havelock Bridge revamp.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 4:22 PM IST
Once abandoned, now reborn: Andhra's iconic Havelock Bridge is set to become a must-visit spotNew look to Havelock old railway bridge across Godavari in Rajamahendravaram.

Rajamahendravaram’s iconic Havelock Bridge, long regarded as the jewel of the River Godavari, is set for a major revival with the state government sanctioning ₹47 crore to transform the century-old structure into a premier tourist attraction ahead of Godavari Pushkaram in 2027.

Built by the British in 1897, the 2.7-km steel bridge with 56 spans was once among Asia’s longest railway bridges and served as a vital rail link across the Godavari for nearly a century before being decommissioned in 1997 after a new railway bridge came up. After years of neglect and repeated calls for its demolition, public opposition helped secure its future as a heritage structure.

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Heritage revival with modern attractions

The project, part of the Akhanda Godavari Project, aims to blend conservation with tourism through a wide range of features, including an AI-powered Time Travel Tunnel, Aquarium Tunnel, Hologram Zoo, Space Gallery, heritage decks, light-and-laser shows, cultural performance stages, selfie points, food courts and a ropeway.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said the plan would protect the bridge’s legacy while giving the city a major tourism landmark.

“The revamp of Havelock Bridge will preserve an engineering marvel while giving Rajamahendravaram a landmark tourism destination,” Durgesh said. “Once on the verge of disappearing, the Havelock Bridge is now poised to become a symbol of heritage conservation and modern development, placing Rajamahendravaram City prominently on India’s tourism map.”

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Push for regional tourism

Rajahmundry Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had taken the initiative to convert the bridge into a major attraction under the Akhanda Godavari Project.

The makeover is expected to give renewed attention to one of Andhra Pradesh’s best-known heritage structures while boosting tourism activity in Rajamahendravaram ahead of the 2027 Pushkarams.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 4:22 PM IST
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