OnePlus, Amazon 5th anniversary offer: Rs 5,000 discount on OnePlus 7Pro; check out more deals

Amazon India and OnePlus Technology, on Monday, announced big discounts on phones and televisions under its 5th anniversary offers.

OnePlus 7 Pro is available at discount of Rs 5,000. With this discount, the OnePlus Pro's price is down from Rs 44,999 to Rs 39,999 on the Amazon India's website. The OnePlus 7 Pro, having 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, was originally launched for Rs 48,999 but after the arrival of OnePlus' 7T series, its price came down to Rs 44,999.

However, the 8GB RAM option for OnePlus 7 Pro will cost Rs 42,999 . Originally, the phone was launched at Rs 52,999.

On the other hand, OnePlus 7T is available for Rs 34,000 from its original price of Rs 37,000. It should be noted that the offers on both the phones are available only till December 2.

For HDFC Bank customers, there's an additional discount available on the purchase of OnePlus phones. HDFC customer will get flat Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 instant discount on the purchase of OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro respectively. Amazon is also offering up to six months of no-cost EMI on purchase of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro.

In addition to this, OnePlus has also introduced discounts on its televisions. The price of the Q1 TV is showing as Rs 69,899, while the Q1 TV Pro has a price of Rs 99,899.

Using HDFC Bank Credit/Debit card , OnePlus Q1 TV buyers will get Rs 4,000 instant discount. And buyers of Q1 Pro TV will get an an instant discount of Rs 5,000.