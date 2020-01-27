OPPO signs MOU with IIT Hyderabad, to promote collaborative research in the field of science and technology

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone company OPPO has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to promote collaborative research in the field of science and technology. As per the statement issued by the company, joint R&D projects will be taken up in camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance and Artificial Intelligence, among other areas for the period of two years. This MoU will facilitate the exchange of ideas and carry out state of the art research in the development of advanced and emerging technologies.

The MoU signed between Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head R&D, OPPO India and Professor Sumohana S. Channappayya, Dean - Research and Development, IIT Hyderabad is aimed at developing solutions and bridge the gap between academic excellence and business requirements and help create an industry-ready workforce

Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head R&D, OPPO India said, "IIT Hyderabad is an institute is renowned for excellent work in the field of science and technology. Our collaboration with IIT Hyderabad is in line with our vision to enhance R&D and innovation capabilities at OPPO India as we continue our endeavour to build localized solutions for the Indian market. This collaboration aims to pave the way to carry out quality research and promote the rapid integration of cutting-edge technology, particularly in the areas of 5G and AI."

Sumohana S. Channappayya, Dean - Research and Development, IIT Hyderabad, said, "We are happy to collaborate with OPPO India through the expertise of our researchers, to further support and strengthen their R&D efforts in bringing technological breakthroughs for the Indian market. This collaboration with OPPO will help in the development of indigenous solutions to cater to the dynamic needs of the Indian consumers." Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is one of the six new Indian Institutes of Technology established by the Government of India in 2008. IIT Hyderabad has close to 210 full-time faculty, 2,855 students of whom 20 per cent are women, nearly 200 state-of-the-art laboratories and five research and entrepreneurship centres. The Institute has a strong research focus with more than Rs 500 crore of sanctioned research funding while PhD scholars account for about 30 per cent of total student strength.

According to the latest research by Counterpoint, OPPO is amongst the top five smartphone players in the Indian market. With 9 per cent market share, OPPO has registered a 28 per cent year on year growth in CY2019.

This MOU is expected to help both OPPO and IIT Hyderabad conduct research in core areas of software, hardware and Internet services to ensure integrated user experience for the Indian audience.

