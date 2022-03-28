Oscars 2022: CODA best film, Will Smith best actor, Jessica Chastain best actress

The Academy Awards ceremony returned at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The biggest award of Sunday's Academy Awards went to “CODA,” giving Apple+ the first-ever best picture win for a streaming service

The awards for acting went to first time winners, Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard, Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye. She received her Oscar from the legendary Anthony Hopkins.

Troy Kotsur became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award after his CODA co-star Marlee Matlin. After receiving the award, Troy Kotsur thanked his family and the team of CODA. He also dedicated his award to the deaf and the CODA community.

He went on to say, "This is our moment." The actor was greeted with a standing ovation in sign language. Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story - 60 years earlier. Rita Moreno had won the Oscar for playing Anita in the original film.

Dune won six of the 10 awards it was nominated for. Japan's Drive My Car won Best International Feature, Encanto won Best Animated Feature and India's Writing With Fire missed out on Best Documentary Feature which went to Summer Of Soul.

Actors Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted the 94th Academy Awards. Honorary Oscars were presented to Samuel L Jackson, Liv Ullmann and writer-actor-director Elaine May. Danny Glover received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Will Smith won the Best Actor for King Richard. In his speech, he said, "I'm gonna apologise to the Academy. I'm gonna apologise to my fellow nominees...art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things." He apologised for smacking Chris Rock for cracking a joke on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jane Campion won Best Director trophy for The Power of the Dog.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won Best Song for No Time To Die. This is their first Oscar.

Summer Of Soul won Best Documentary Feature. Indian film Writing With Fire was also nominated in the category.

Hans Zimmer won the award for Best Original Score for Dune.

Sian Heder won the Best Adapted Screenplay award for CODA.

Kenneth Branagh won the Best Original Screenplay for Belfast.

Jenny Beavan won the Best Costume award for Cruella.

The Best Short Film (Animated) award went to The Windshield Wiper.

Dune nabbed its sixth win with the Best Visual Effects award.

The Best Documentary Short Subject award went to The Queen of Basketball.