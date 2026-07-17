The third week of July has a diverse lineup of OTT releases, with romance, crime dramas, sports comedies and action thrillers dominating streaming platforms. Leading this week's watchlist are the feature-length finale Heartstopper Forever, the return of the popular crime series Raktanchal with its third season, and Will Ferrell's sports comedy The Hawk.

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Alongside these are several international originals and Indian shows arriving on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and MX Player. Here's a look at the biggest OTT releases streaming between July 13 and July 19.

Maa Inti Bangaaram

Headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Maa Inti Bangaaram is an action-packed Telugu thriller that follows Swarna, a former assassin determined to leave her violent past behind and live peacefully as a devoted daughter-in-law. However, when dangerous enemies from her past resurface, her new life is shaken up, forcing her to take up arms and unleash her lethal side.

Release Date: July 17, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Wuthering Heights

Emily Brontë's timeless classic gets a fresh screen adaptation in Wuthering Heights, arriving on JioHotstar on July 13. The period drama follows the turbulent relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, whose passionate yet tragic love story unfolds against the haunting backdrop of the Yorkshire moors. Featuring sweeping visuals and powerful performances, the film revisits one of literature's most enduring tales of love, revenge and heartbreak.

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Release Date: July 13, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Heartstopper Forever

Netflix brings the beloved coming-of-age romance to a close with Heartstopper Forever. The feature-length finale follows Nick and Charlie as they prepare for a long-distance relationship with the university just around the corner. Starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the film promises an emotional farewell to one of Netflix's most-loved young adult franchises.

Release Date: July 17, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Chand Mera Dil

Chand Mera Dil is a romantic drama that explores love, destiny and second chances. The film follows two strangers whose unexpected meeting gradually turns into a deep emotional bond, forcing them to navigate family expectations, personal struggles and life's uncertainties. With soulful music and heartfelt performances, it promises an emotional cinematic experience.

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Release Date: July 17, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

Raktanchal Season 3

The gritty crime drama returns with another chapter inspired by the mafia politics of 1980s Uttar Pradesh. Raktanchal Season 3 continues its story of gang rivalries, political power struggles and revenge, raising the stakes as old enemies clash once again.

Release Date: July 16, 2026

Platform: Amazon MX Player

The Hawk

Will Ferrell headlines The Hawk, a sports comedy about former golf superstar Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins, who attempts an unlikely comeback years after his career fell apart. Packed with humour and underdog moments, the film is among Netflix's biggest international releases this week.

Release Date: July 16, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

The hit horror-comedy franchise returns with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, streaming on JioHotstar from July 16. Picking up after the events of the 2019 original, the sequel follows Grace as she is drawn into another deadly game of survival, where dark family secrets, shocking twists and brutal challenges once again blur the line between horror and dark humour. Packed with suspense, action and satirical storytelling, the film promises an adrenaline-filled watch for fans of the franchise.

Release Date: July 16, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

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Lucky

Anya Taylor-Joy leads Lucky, a crime thriller based on Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel. She plays a former con artist who is forced back into a dangerous world of crime after a multimillion-dollar heist goes wrong, leaving both law enforcement and ruthless criminals on her trail.

Release Date: July 15, 2026

Platform: Apple TV+

Other notable releases

This week's OTT slate also includes fantasy K-drama Spooky in Love on Netflix, German drama 23,000 Lives, action-comedy Ride or Die on Prime Video, true-crime documentary Murder 101, and the video version of Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty. Telugu drama Transfer Trimurthulu on ZEE5 also joins this week's lineup, offering viewers a mix of romance, crime, documentaries and action.