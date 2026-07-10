The second week of July has something for every kind of streamer. From Ram Charan's much-awaited sports drama Peddi and Sunny Deol's legal thriller Ikka to Shane Nigam's Malayalam sports drama Balti, OTT platforms are serving up an exciting mix of action, drama, thrillers and feel-good stories.

Netflix, Sony LIV, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and ZEE5 have all refreshed their libraries with new movies and shows to keep viewers hooked this weekend.

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Peddi

Ram Charan headlines Peddi, a period sports drama set in rural India. The film follows a daily-wage labourer who discovers his passion for cricket and leads his village in an inspiring journey against all odds. Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi combines sports, emotion and social themes in what is one of Netflix India's biggest releases this week.

Release Date: July 9, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Ikka

Sunny Deol makes his OTT debut with Ikka, a courtroom drama that reunites him with Akshaye Khanna after years. The story follows a celebrated lawyer who finds himself defending a man he once helped convict, forcing him to question everything he believes about justice and truth.

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Platform: Netflix

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Balti

Malayalam sports drama Balti stars Shane Nigam as a talented kabaddi player whose life takes an unexpected turn after he defeats the team of a feared local gangster. As rivalry spills beyond the playing field, the film blends sports, action and emotional drama.

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Platform: Sony LIV

Trying Season 5

The beloved comedy-drama returns for a fifth season, continuing the heartwarming journey of Nikki and Jason as they navigate parenthood and family life. Known for its humour and emotional storytelling, Trying remains one of Apple TV+'s most popular original series.

Release Date: July 8, 2026

Platform: Apple TV+

Parimala & Co.

Tamil black comedy Parimala & Co. follows a quirky family whose lives spiral into chaos after an unexpected crime turns their peaceful existence upside down. Packed with humour, suspense and twists, the film offers a refreshing take on the crime-comedy genre.

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Release Date: July 10, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

Other notable releases

Apart from the headline titles, this week's OTT slate includes emotional drama Nothing to Lose on Netflix, coming-of-age thriller I'm Not Afraid on Netflix, and viewers can also stream Prime Video's crime drama The Westies, offering a mix of sports, courtroom dramas, thrillers, family stories and international originals across major streaming platforms.