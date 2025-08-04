'Our child won’t find work': Reddit user says husband quit on parenthood over AI fears

In a viral Reddit post, a woman revealed her husband abruptly scrapped their plans to have a child—claiming AI will wipe out future jobs and leave their child in a world of mass unemployment and despair.

The 30-year-old wrote that her 45-year-old husband, a finance professional, cited Goldman Sachs reports and unnamed “people who know things” to back his grim prediction. “He now believes there’s no point in having children because future adults won’t be able to find any kind of job due to AI,” she said. “Statistically speaking, it’s highly unlikely that our child would be one of the lucky exceptions in a world of desperation.”

Experts say that logic is dangerously flawed.

“AI will absolutely disrupt jobs, but the idea that it will eliminate all meaningful work is not supported by evidence,” said Swapnil Kommawar, a trader and wealth advisor. “There’s no historical precedent for a technological leap wiping out work entirely. New types of jobs always emerge.”

Major studies from McKinsey, the World Economic Forum, and Goldman Sachs project massive change—but not collapse. Job displacement will hit certain roles, but other opportunities will grow—especially those rooted in creativity, human connection, and adaptability.

No credible forecast supports the idea of a jobless dystopia. “Societies adapt, policies evolve, and economies find ways to reabsorb workers,” Kommawar said.

The woman later updated the post to say her husband’s bleak statement may have stemmed more from burnout and self-doubt than ideology. “His words came from a place of fear; he’s worried he might not be capable enough for the role,” she wrote.

Still, the incident struck a deeper chord, highlighting how AI-driven anxiety is bleeding into family planning and reshaping deeply personal life decisions.