'Our little universe on its way': Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on their social media platforms on August 25, accompanied by a video depicting them walking hand-in-hand. The post included the message: "Our little universe on its way. Blessed beyond measure (sic)."

The announcement follows a light-hearted moment on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', where both Chopra and Chadha hinted at impending "good news soon." This revelation has delighted fans and well-wishers, marking a significant moment for the couple.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were married on September 24, 2023, in a grand ceremony held in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by close friends, family, and prominent figures from both the political and entertainment industries. This recent announcement signals the start of a new chapter in their lives.

The couple's pregnancy news has sparked a wave of congratulations from across both Bollywood and political circles. Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, and Neha Dhupia are among those who have publicly expressed their excitement and extended their best wishes to the couple.

Parineeti Chopra has been a beloved figure in the film industry, and her transition into this new phase of life is being warmly received by her audience. Fans and followers have long admired her journey from screen to a more public presence alongside Chadha.

Raghav Chadha, a well-known political figure, has balanced his professional commitments while embracing his role in personal life. The couple's ability to navigate both realms has been a subject of interest to many observers.

The announcement has generated considerable interest, partly due to the couple's popularity and their unique blend of cinema and politics. Their public life, combined with personal milestones, continues to captivate fans and followers alike.

As Parineeti and Raghav prepare to welcome their first child, they are enveloped in love and support from all corners. The news represents a joyful step forward for the couple as they look ahead to parenthood.